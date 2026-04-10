Fact-Check: Video of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan’s Diplomacy Is a Deepfake

A video showing Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking to India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai is being shared on social media, where the former can be heard praising Pakistan's diplomacy while criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What does he say?: In the video, Tharoor says, "If you saw Donald Trump's latest tweet, crediting Pakistan stepping in to end the Iranian war, you know why I am in shock. It feels like a massive strategic failure by the Indian government."