Why WhatsApp’s Privacy Policy Is Under Supreme Court Scrutiny

Most Indians did not wake up this morning thinking about the intricacies of constitutional law or the valuation of their metadata. They opened WhatsApp, replied to a few messages, and went about their business. Yet, that quiet routine is exactly why the recent confrontation in the Supreme Court matters so much.

When Chief Justice Surya Kant warned Meta, and WhatsApp, that India will not allow companies to "play with the privacy" of its citizens, he was not just settling a legal dispute. He was defending the soul of our digital republic.

At the heart of this case is the Rs 213.14 crore penalty imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy. By removing the "opt-out" choice, Meta effectively presented Indians with a "take-it-or-leave-it" ultimatum. In a thunderous exchange, the court described this approach as a "decent way of committing theft of private information". This isn't just hyperbole; it is the thin end of the wedge in a global struggle against surveillance capitalism.