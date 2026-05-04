Kerala Election Results: 7 Reasons Why Congress-led UDF Won and LDF Lost?

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to return to power in Kerala after a gap of 10 years. racing ahead of the Left Democratic Fromt. If early trends are anything to go by, the UDF is heading for its best performance in over two decades.

If these trends continue, it would mean the end of the road for CM Pinarayi Vijayan, the first chief minister in Kerala's history to win two consecutive terms.

What led to the UDF's win and LDF's defeat?