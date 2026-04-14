A study published in the British scientific journal, Nature, discussed how feeding incorrect information to internet servers can lead AI chatbots to replicate it to users.

An experiment conducted by a team led by Almira Osmanovic Thunström, a medical researcher at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, yielded these findings.

The experiment was carried out to test whether large language models (LLMs) would ingest misinformation and present it as a legitimate medical condition.