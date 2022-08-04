'Could BJP Declare Amit Shah as CM Face in Gujarat Elections?' Asks Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 4 August, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “horrified” by the growth of AAP in Gujarat and questioned if the saffron party will field Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Kejriwal also questioned whether the BJP was happy with CM Bhupendra Patel.

In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP chief wrote: