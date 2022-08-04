'Could BJP Declare Amit Shah as CM Face in Gujarat Elections?' Asks Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Arvind Kejriwal)
Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 4 August, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “horrified” by the growth of AAP in Gujarat and questioned if the saffron party will field Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Kejriwal also questioned whether the BJP was happy with CM Bhupendra Patel.
In a tweet in Hindi, the AAP chief wrote:
AAP is the first party to release its first list of 10 nominees for the Gujarat polls which, it claimed on 2 August, included members of Scheduled Tribe, backward, and Scheduled Caste communities.
The schedule for the Assembly elections is not yet decided by the Election Commission but the polls are scheduled to be held in December this year.
AAP had hinted that it might contest all the 182 seats in Gujarat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)