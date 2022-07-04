Ensure Congress Fails To Get Even Single Vote in Gujarat Polls: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people to not waste their votes on Congress and ensure that the grand old party does not get a single vote in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party can form the next government in Gujarat if the party bags the votes of those voters who are angry with the ruling BJP but who do not want to vote for the opposition Congress.

Addressing a gathering of 7,000 newly-appointed office-bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said the Congress exists only on paper in Gujarat, while AAP’s organisation has become much bigger than the main opposition party “with lakhs of people joining the AAP in a short time”.

Claiming that a BJP delegation from Gujarat which visited Delhi recently has failed to find any shortcomings in schools and hospitals there, the Delhi chief minister asked office-bearers of AAP to explain to voters the good work done by the party in Delhi and Punjab while seeking their support in Gujarat.