AAP Announces First List of 10 Candidates for Gujarat Assembly Polls

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 2 August, released its first list of 10 nominees for the upcoming Gujarat polls which it claimed included members of tribal, backward, and scheduled caste communities.
With the announcement, the AAP has become the first party to declare candidates for the polls in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The schedule for the Assembly elections is not yet decided by the Election Commission. In 2017, Gujarat went to the polls in December.
Among the ten candidates, Gujarat AAP vice president Bhemabhai Choudhary has been nominated from the Deodar Assembly seat in the Banaskantha district, said state unit president Gopal Italia.
Another state vice president Jagmal Vala will contest from the Somnath seat. Two other state vice presidents - Arjun Rathva and Sagar Rabari - have been nominated from Chhotaudepur (ST) and Bechraji seats, respectively, said Italia.
He added that the second list of AAP candidates will be declared soon.
Gopal Italia said,
While Dalit leader and former Congressman from Rajkot, Vashram Sagathiya, has been chosen for the Rajkot-Rural seat, state AAP secretary Ram Dhaduk has been given the ticket from Kamrej seat in Surat city. Gujarat AAP's state trade wing president Shivlal Barasia is the nominee from the Rajkot South seat.
Sudhir Vaghani, the Gujarat joint secretary, is the AAP's candidate from the Gariyadhar seat and cooperative leader Rajendra Solanki from the Bardoli segment in the Surat district.
Omprakash Tiwari, who fought and lost as a Congress candidate in 2017 polls, has been given a ticket from the Naroda constituency in Ahmedabad.
AAP had hinted that it might contest all the 182 seats in Gujarat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)