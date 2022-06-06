Gujarat Is Sick of BJP & Its Sister Congress: Kejriwal Holds Roadshow in Mehsana

Kejriwal said that the AAP government has revived schools, opened mohalla clinics and hospitals, made all medical treatments free of cost in Delhi and the people of Gujarat want the same development here.

He said that AAP workers have travelled to all constituencies of Gujarat and spoken to thousands of people who all alleged that BJP resorts to hooliganism.

He claimed, “Wherever we went, we heard the same thing – that BJP party workers are all goons. They threaten us, they scare us and they don’t do any work. When we speak against them, they come back to beat us.”

Kejriwal added that BJP is afraid of AAP. He further stated that Gujarat is about to see a big change in the near future and there will be no need to fear BJP anymore.

“There is only one medicine to cure BJP and that is AAP. BJP is scared of AAP and nothing else, ” he said.