PMO Ordered Police To Tear Down Kejriwal's Posters, Claims AAP as CM Skips Event

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that an event involving chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was “hijacked” by Delhi Police on the orders of the prime minister’s office (PMO). The event ‘Van Mahaotsav’ organised by the Delhi government was to conclude on Sunday, 24 July. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, skipped the tree plantation event.

The chief minister’s absence was allegedly prompted by PM Narendra Modi’s office’s efforts to make it a political programme. Taking to twitter, the AAP accused the PMO of forcibly putting up banners carrying PM Modi's image at the venue.