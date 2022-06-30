Maharashtra: Uddhav Steps Down; ‘Sad Day for Us’ Says Rebel MLA, BJP Celebrates

Uddhav Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis.
After days of turmoil within the Shiv Sena that overturned the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June, stepped down as the chief minister of the state following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test on Thursday.
He also resigned from the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).
"I am giving up the post of the chief minister. All of you gave me your love and blessings and I am thankful for that, but I won't be cowed down or get scared," he said.
Thackeray also appealed to all party workers to maintain peace on Thursday and not create hurdles for the rebel leaders who are scheduled to return to the state tomorrow.
"I want to tell all rebel MLAs that you come, take the oath and attend the floor test without any worry," he said.
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written to the Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat on Wednesday, calling for a special session at 11 am on Thursday for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to prove its majority.
Following this, the Sena moved the Supreme Court against the floor test order issued by Koshyari. However, the court refused to stay the order.
While the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test ordered by Maharashtra governor Koshyari against the Sena-NCP-Congress government, the court did add that it was issuing notice in the petitions, and that the proceedings of the floor test would be subject to the final outcome in the writ petition filed by Sena Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu.
Appearing for Prabhu, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked, "Will heavens fall if there is no floor test tomorrow?"
Meanwhile Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Eknath Shinde, argued in the court:
Appearing for the Maharashtra Governor, the Solicitor General added, "The Governor has taken into consideration various letters sent to him. In totality, he is satisfied...that you have to immediately go to the floor of the house."
Heavy reliance was placed during the course of the hearing on the Supreme Court’s decision in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan case where the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test in Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly in 2020.
While Kaul cited it to argue that disqualification proceedings have no bearing on the floor test, Singhvi's contention was that even though the Supreme Court had, in that case, held that floor test can be conducted before disqualifications are decided, the significant difference was that the MP Speaker was a "free agent".
The ones we gave our all to betrayed us, and the ones we fought against for years stood by the Shiv Sena.
I thank the Governor for upholding democracy and ordering floor test urgently.
If the rebel MLAs had placed demands directly before me and not gone to Surat or any other state, this could have been handled better.
I want to tell all rebel MLAs that nobody is going to stop you from coming to the state or create hurdle for you.
I don't want to get into who has how many MLAs in which party, but I will only see how many of my people went against me.
If they get some satisfaction by seeing the son of Bal Thackeray being ousted as the chief minister, so be it. They can consider it to be their achievement.
I am not saddened for leaving the CM post.
One of the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Bharat Gogawale, on Wednesday night said they will hold meetings at a five-star hotel in Goa where they are staying for the night and discuss their next steps Thackeray's resignation.
"It is not like we are very happy with the decision of Uddhav Thackeray stepping down as the CM. We are heading towards our hotel. Once we reach there, we will discuss the issue and decide our next steps. He (Thackeray) tried to convince us," Gogawale said.
Rebel leader Deepak Kesarkar said, "This is a sad news for us. Along with the NCP and the Congress, Sanjay Raut is responsible for this. His comments widened the divide between the Centre and the state and Maharashtra had to suffer for it," he told ABP Majha.
Kesarkar further said that the allies made constant efforts to sideline the Shiv Sena.
"He [Uddhav Thackeray] respected Pawar's words more than ours since he is a senior leader. But he never understood that Pawar will think only for his party and not ours. This is the result of it," Kesarkar said.
"None of the Sena MLAs asked for his resignation, but Pawar did. Pawar made it a legal battle and got disqualification processes initiated against us. Was a Shiv Sainik more important or Pawar?" he asked.
"If they would not have gone with the Congress and NCP and held on to the Hindutva agenda, this would not have happened. They formed an unsustainable alliance," he said.
"I want to appeal to all the BJP workers across the state that victory must be accepted with humility. Uddhav thackeray's resignation is no cause to celebrate," he added.
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while several leaders including state unit president Chandrakant Patil, congratulated each other on the collapse of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.
Given Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation, the floor test will not take place. Instead, the BJP is expected to form a government, with party workers stating that Devendra Fadnavis will soon helm the state.
The rebel Sena MLAs and leaders led by Shinde arrived in Goa on Wednesday night after camping in Guwahati for over a week.
Meanwhile, the mood at the BJP office in Mumbai was celebratory following Thackeray's resignation with chants in support of former CM Devendra Fadnavis.
After maintaining that the BJP had nothing to do with the crisis and had not contacted Shinde at any point, Patil on Wednesday said that the rebel Sena leaders should return to Mumbai only on the "day of oath-taking". Fadnavis said that he will speak to the media on the party's strategy on Thursday.
Fadnavis told reporters, "I will tell the party's stand tomorrow for sure." There will be another round of meeting at the official residence of Fadnavis later tonight, sources said.
