Maharashtra: Uddhav Steps Down; ‘Sad Day for Us’ Says Rebel MLA, BJP Celebrates

After days of turmoil within the Shiv Sena that overturned the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 29 June, stepped down as the chief minister of the state following the Supreme Court's order to conduct a floor test on Thursday.

He also resigned from the Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

"I am giving up the post of the chief minister. All of you gave me your love and blessings and I am thankful for that, but I won't be cowed down or get scared," he said.