'Will Go to Mumbai Soon, 50 MLAs With Me': Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra Crisis

Maharashtra rebel minister Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday, 28 June, that all the Shiv Sena rebels who are currently camping in Guwahati will return to Mumbai soon.

"We will return to Mumbai soon. We are still in the Shiv Sena," Shinde told reporters in Guwahati.

He also claimed that 50 MLAs were with him in Guwahati and that they had come of their own accord and for Hindutva.

He also asked the Shiv Sena to disclose names of the rebel MLAs who are reportedly in contact with the party, as it had claimed earlier.