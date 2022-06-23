Maharashtra Crisis: Will the Anti-Defection Law Come Into Play?

As a result, if an MLA does not tender a formal resignation from their party, but stands for election as an MP from another party, or takes up a position in another party, that would also amount to voluntarily giving up their membership, and be grounds for disqualification.

Till a few years ago, resigning from the House rather than the party could also be considered an implied resignation from the party, giving rise to disqualification.

However, in its 2019 judgment on the Karnataka Assembly machinations, the Supreme Court held that Speaker of the House couldn't say that such a resignation was not genuine and was actually meant to be a resignation from the party.

At the same time, if the Speaker disqualifies an MLA for some other conduct, a subsequent resignation from the House cannot save them from disqualification – though the MLA cannot be barred by the Speaker from standing in the by-election/next election upon disqualification.

The second condition for disqualification in Paragraph 2 is a little more straightforward. When there are votes on legislation or issues like no-confidence/floor tests, parties issue what are called 'whips', ie, directions to their legislators on how to vote.

For instance, if a vote of no-confidence in the government is being held, the parties which form the government will direct all their legislators to vote against the motion, while the opposition parties will direct their legislators to vote for the motion.

Any MLA who fails to follow these instructions will be liable for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, regardless of the result of the vote.