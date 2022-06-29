Maharashtra Crisis Live: Guv Writes to Assembly, Floor Test at 11 am Tomorrow
Catch all the live updates of the political crisis in Maharashtra here.
As the dramatic political crisis in Maharashtra continues to unfold, the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Maharashtra Legislature Secretary to hold a floor test for the Uddhav Thackeray-led government at 11 am on Thursday, 30 June.
Earlier in the day, rebel MLA Eknath Shinde had said that the floor test in the Assembly would take place on Thursday and that the rebel MLAs would return to Mumbai the same day for it.
On Tuesday, BJP leader, and former Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis, met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested a floor test. He claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in minority since 39 MLAs had decided to side with the Eknath Shinde-led rebel faction.
Earlier, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had convened a state Cabinet meeting in Mumbai. The CM had appealed to the rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and talk to him.
Uddhav's appeal came hours after rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday morning said, "We will return to Mumbai soon. We are still in the Shiv Sena."
Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday visited Delhi for a meeting with the party's central leadership.
Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai said that a state Cabinet meeting will be held on Wednesday, 29 June, as well
Further, the ED summoned Sena MP Sanjay Raut on 1 July after he sought an extension earlier
Meanwhile, NCP leader Supriya Sule asserted her support for the Uddhav Thackeray camp
CM Thackeray stripped nine rebel cabinet ministers of their portfolios and handed them over to others on Monday, 27 June
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass any interim order on the plea that there should not be any floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly till 11 July
Maharashtra Governor Asks for Floor Test at 11 am on Thursday
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on 30 June, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray.
The floor test is scheduled for 11 am on Thursday.
Floor Test Tomorrow, Says Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he will reach Mumbai on Thursday for floor test against the beleaguered Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.
There has been no formal announcement from Raj Bhavan that the floor test is slated for Thursday, though a letter specifying June 30 as the floor test date, purportedly written by the Governor, went viral on Tuesday.
Shinde told reporters in Guwahati, where a large group of MLAs backing him is camping since a week, that he will reach Mumbai along with all his group legislators.
Shinde, who stepped out of the luxury hotel in Guwahati, the rebel group's home for the last week, said he had offered prayers at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple for peace and prosperity of people of Maharashtra.
Shinde, 4 Other Rebel MLAs Visit Kamakya Temple
A day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asked for a floor test, rebel leader Eknath Shinde and 4 other Maharashtra MLAs visited the Kamakhya temple in Assam on Wednesday, 29 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.