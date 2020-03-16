MP Crisis: BJP Moves SC Over Floor Test; Plea to Be Heard Tomorrow

Ten BJP MLAs, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly to not conduct a floor test on Monday, 16 March.

The petition was initially filed before the adjournment of the Assembly till 26 March on Monday. When it was mentioned before the registrar on Monday, the BJP MLAs raised the issue of the adjournment, and asked for an urgent hearing.