Maharashtra Live: Guv Accepts Uddhav’s Resignation, Fadnavis May Return as CM

In a gripping turn of events that has altered the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray announced that he was quitting as chief minister on Tuesday, 29 June.

Following this, the Maharashtra governor accepted Thackeray's resignation and asked him to stay as the caretaker CM.

Minutes before that the Supreme Court had ruled that the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, announced earlier on Wednesday, would go ahead as scheduled and that he must prove that his government is still in majority. Thackeray also stepped down from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at the outgoing Maharashtra chief minister.

The BJP is now the single largest party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.