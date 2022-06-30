Maharashtra Live: Guv Accepts Uddhav’s Resignation, Fadnavis May Return as CM

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live News Updates
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
In a gripping turn of events that has altered the fate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray announced that he was quitting as chief minister on Tuesday, 29 June.
Following this, the Maharashtra governor accepted Thackeray's resignation and asked him to stay as the caretaker CM.
Minutes before that the Supreme Court had ruled that the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly, announced earlier on Wednesday, would go ahead as scheduled and that he must prove that his government is still in majority. Thackeray also stepped down from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at the outgoing Maharashtra chief minister.
The BJP is now the single largest party in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. "The next steps will be decided by Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said.
Now that Thackeray has resigned, no floor test will happen on Thursday, 30 June
The dissident MLAs from the Shinde camp who fueled the rebellion reached Goa from Guwahati on Wednesday, 29 June night
Chandrakant Patil said the next course of action will be taken by Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde
The BJP said that the Sena got into an unsustainable alliance with the Congress and the NCP which was never meant to survive
Hours before resigning, CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday, and passed a series of resolutions, including changing names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad
Several BJP legislators and senior leaders gathered at the residence of former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. Many of them said that Fadnavis will soon helm the state.
Fadnavis and rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will now decide the next court of action, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said on Wednesday night.
The governor accepted Uddhav Thackeray's resignation and asked him to continue as the Chief Minister until alternate arrangements were made, Raj Bhavan sources told PTI.
Thackeray met Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 11.44 pm on Wednesday. After tendering his resignation, he drove back to his residence 'Matoshree'.
Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informs all state MLAs that, according to the Governor's orders, a floor test will no longer be necessary, news agency ANI reported.
Today's floor test session slated for 11 a.m. will not be convened, in view of Uddhav Thackeray stepping down as Maharashtra CM and from his MLC post on Wednesday, 29 June.
