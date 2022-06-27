'Come Arrest Me': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut After ED Issues Summons to Him

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on 28 June in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 27 June.

"I was just told that the ED has issued fresh summons to me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle," Raut subsequently tweeted.