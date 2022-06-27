'Come Arrest Me': Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut After ED Issues Summons to Him
Recently the ED attached properties worth Rs 78 crore of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar in a money laundering case.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on 28 June in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case, news agency ANI reported on Monday, 27 June.
"I was just told that the ED has issued fresh summons to me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle," Raut subsequently tweeted.
"This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route. Arrest me! Jai Hind!" he added, tagging BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
On 5 April, the ED attached Raut's property in connection with the Rs 1,034-crore Patra Chawl land scam case. The ED attached Raut's Alibaug plot and one flat in Dadar, Mumbai.
"ED provisionally attached assets totalling Rs 11.15 crore, in form of land held by Pravin Raut, ex-director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, a Dadar flat of Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut & Alibaug plots jointly held by Varsha Raut & Swapna Patkar, wife of Sujit Patkar," the ED said in a statement in April.
Raut previously told journalists that he is being targeted for the past two years with the action against him starting only after some persons pressured him to bring down the government in Maharashtra. He added that that he already informed the chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu about the matter.
Responding to the seizure, Raut said, "Please understand the meaning of property. Am I Vijay Mallya, Am I Mehul Choksi? Am I Nirav Modi or Ambani Adani? I live in a small house. I don't have a single acre of land in my native place. Whatever I have is hard-earned money. Does the agency feel there is money laundering? Whom are you linking me with?"
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.