Satyendar Jain Should Be Given Padma Bhushan, Says Kejriwal; BJP Slams AAP Govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 1 June, that Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, should be awarded Padma Bhushan for implementing the ‘mohalla clinic’ model, which provides medical treatment free of cost.
According to a report by The Indian Express, he told reporters in Delhi,
He added, “I think, he should be given top awards like the Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan.”
Jain was sent to ED custody on Tuesday after he was arrested in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company.
Later the same day, Kejriwal termed the case a "fraud" and said that the entire investigation against Jain was "completely fake." He had previously said that the health minister has been targeted because of political reasons.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Jain currently holds the health, home, power, public works department, industries, urban development and flood, irrigation, and water portfolios in the Delhi government as a minister.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Wednesday, questioned why AAP is defending a minister involved in a money laundering case and slammed the party for allowing Jain to continue in the government, reported The Indian Express.
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani said during a press conference,
Irani raised a series of questions aimed at Kejriwal and the AAP government, and asked if it was not the truth that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax said that Satyendar Jain owned black money worth Rs 16.39 crore.
She added that the Division Bench Delhi High Court said in a 2019 order that Satyendar Jain had committed money laundering.
Claiming that Jain has admitted to these charges, she questioned, “My first question is to Arvind Kejriwal ji. Can he clarify that Satyendar Jain has given Rs 16.39 crore to four shell companies through his family members, through 56 shell companies, with the help of hawala operators from 2010-16?”
