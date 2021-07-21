Professor in UP Jailed for 'Derogatory Remarks' Against Smriti Irani
The history professor had reportedly surrendered to a UP court.
A History professor, who had purportedly made derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani in a Facebook post, was sent to jail after he surrendered in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Tuesday, 21 July.
As per media reports, Firozabad Police had charged Shaharyar Ali, head of the History department at SRK College, in March for an alleged obscene Facebook post against the BJP minister.
Ali had, as per news agency PTI, surrendered to Additional Sessions Judge Anurag Kumar and had also filed an interim bail plea.
The court, however, cancelled his bail plea and sent the professor to jail. Meanwhile, his college served him a suspension notice.
Prior to this, the Supreme Court had also refused to grant protection from arrest to the professor and the Allahabad High Court had, in May, rejected the History Professor's anticipatory bail application.
Previously, on Sunday, 11 July, 28-year-old Govardhan Nagar, a resident of Akya Jagir village of Ujjain district, had been arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on social media, reported PTI.
The action was taken on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader, who is the Khachrod mandal president, Chetan Sharma.
(With inputs from PTI)
