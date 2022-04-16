8 Accused of Attacking Kejriwal's House Garlanded By BJP; Atishi Calls Out Act

Eight youth wing activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who were arrested for allegedly attacking Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's house were on Thursday, 14 April, offered a grand welcome by the party at its Delhi office.

Calling them, "young revolutionaries", Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta garlanded them and said in a tweet, "Each of our workers will always fight against the anti-Hindu forces."

The workers were being welcomed after they were released on bail following a Delhi court order earlier this week.