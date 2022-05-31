Targeted Because of Political Reasons: Arvind Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain Arrest

A day after Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company, CM Arvind Kejriwal called the case a fraud and said Jain has been targeted because of political reasons.

"We neither tolerate corruption nor we do corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons," Aam Aadmi Party Convener Kejriwal said.

We have faith in our judiciary, Kejriwal added.

This is Kejriwal's first comment after Jain's arrest on Monday evening. In January this year, he claimed that Jain could be arrested by the ED ahead of the Punjab elections.