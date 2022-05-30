What Is the Case in Which ED Has Arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain?

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 May, in a case connected to alleged hawala transactions with regard to a Kolkata-based company.

This comes after the ED, in April this year, provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies allegedly linked to Jain and his relatives under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The properties belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and others had been attached in the case.