Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sent to ED Custody Till 9 June

Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 9 June in an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday, 31 May.

The ED arrested Satyendar Jain on Monday in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the case a fraud and said that Jain has been targeted because of political reasons.

Kejriwal said,