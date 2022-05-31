Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sent to ED Custody Till 9 June

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 9 June in an alleged money laundering case on Tuesday, 31 May.
The ED arrested Satyendar Jain on Monday in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the case a fraud and said that Jain has been targeted because of political reasons.
Kejriwal said,
We have faith in our judiciary, Kejriwal added.
(This article will be updated.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)