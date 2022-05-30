ED Arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Over 'Hawala Transactions'

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 May, arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI reported.

Reacting to the arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to say that the ED arrested Jain because he was the election incharge of the party for Himachal Pradesh.