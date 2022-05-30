ED Arrests Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Over 'Hawala Transactions'
Manish Sisodia said, "The BJP is losing badly in Himachal Pradesh. That is why Satyendra Jain has been arrested."
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 30 May, arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with alleged hawala transactions linked to a Kolkata-based company, news agency ANI reported.
Reacting to the arrest, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to say that the ED arrested Jain because he was the election incharge of the party for Himachal Pradesh.
"There's been a fake case against Satyendar Jain for eight years. Till now, the ED has called him many times. In between, the ED stopped calling for many years as they did not get anything. Now, they have started again because Satyendar Jain is the election incharge of Himachal," Sisodia said.
'Arrested in Fake Case...Misuse of Probe Agencies': AAP
Terming the case against Jain "fake," Sisodia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was worried it would lose the election in Himachal Pradesh.
He added, "The BJP is losing badly in Himachal Pradesh. That is why Satyendar Jain has been arrested today, so that he cannot go to Himachal. He will be released in a few days as the case is completely fake."
In January this year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Jain could be arrested by the ED ahead of the Punjab elections.
Reacting to the arrest, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that Jain was arrested in "an 8-year-old case in connection with which he appeared before ED seven times," ANI reported.
He pointed out that the CBI had given him a clean chit and that the "BJP could not fathom that Jain was made Himachal Pradesh incharge, so they hatched this fake arrest."
Singh was further quoted as saying, "This case highlights misuse of probe agencies...Soon he will be out as it's a baseless case...BJP is losing Himachal Pradesh polls."
(With inputs from ANI.)
