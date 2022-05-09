'Were Treated Worse Than a Criminal, Will Approach PM': Maharastra MP-MLA Couple

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana.
Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana on Monday, 9 May, said that they would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complaint about the alleged "ill-treatment" subjected to them when they were in jail recently.
Speaking to the media on Monday, the woman MP also hit out at the Maharashtra CM saying Thackeray, "who back-stabbed the BJP" should not be talking and teaching Ranas about principles, reported news agency PTI.
The couple was arrested on 23 April for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra CM Uddav Thackeray's house. They walked out of jail on 5 May, after a court granted them bail.
While granting bail to the couple on 4 May, a special court in Mumbai had asked the couple to not commit a similar offence during the bail period or address the media about the case.
The couple on Monday, however, categorically denied committing contempt of court by speaking to the media.
"As a public representative, it is important that I speak up. No one should snatch the rights away from me," she further said.
"We are going to Delhi today and meet all the leaders who respect women. I am going to meet the prime minister, (Union) home minister and Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it," Navneet Rana said, as per PTI.
Further, calling Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut a "parrot," she alleged that Raut had spoken about "burying the couple". No action was taken after we filed a complaint regarding this here. Hence, I'm going to Delhi, to raise, the issue, she said.
She further said that Thackeray should learn governance from former state CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. "Devendra Fadnavis ji also ran the government for five years, but he was not this shrewd. Thackeray should learn from Devendra sahab how to run Maharashtra (government) and with what sentiments," she said.
On Sunday, 8 May, she had challenged the CM to contest elections against her. She also said that Lord Ram and the people of Mumbai would teach Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.
Her husband Ravi Rana, who is an MLA from Badnera, also attacked the chief minister after the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notice to their housing society over a complaint of illegal construction.
Meanwhile, responding to the state's deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's comment that the couple was served tea prior to their arrest, Ravi said, "We were treated worse than a criminal," and asked Pawar to get information on how they were treated in lock-up and jail.
Mumbai Police, meanwhile, has filed an application in court stating that the couple have violated the bail condition by giving statements to the media and said their bail should cancelled as per the bail orders. A non-bailable warrant should be issued against the couple, they said, as per ANI.
Mumbai Sessions Court too has issued notice to the couple seeking their response on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them as they have allegedly violated the bail conditions. The court ordered Ranas to file their reply by 18 May. The case is scheduled to be heard on the same day.
The Rana couple had created a stir in Maharashtra after they attempted to chant Hanuman Chalisa with their supporters outside 'Matoshree,' the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
The Ranas were arrested on 23 April and were booked under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code after they had announced their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. However, the Ranas had later claimed that they had called off their plans.
According to Bar & Bench, bail was granted upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The couple has also been ordered not to engage with the media over the matter or commit "similar offences" in the future.
Navneet Rana was later admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, right after she and her husband Ravi Rana were released from Byculla prison on Thursday, 5 May. Navneet Rana had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up and was later admitted to the hospital.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
