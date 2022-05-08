'Arvind Kejriwal Asked Him To Join AAP': BJP's Tajinder Bagga's Father

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
In a midnight hearing on Saturday, 7 May, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Punjab government against taking coercive action against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Bagga until 10 May.
Responding to the high court's decision, Bagga's father, Preetpal Singh Bagga expressed his happiness.
The urgent hearing on 7 May, against the BJP leader's plea, was held at Justice Anoop Chitkara's residence in Chandigarh.
Bagga had moved high court challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court on complaints of instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, and imminent hurt by publishing false and communal inflammatory statements on social media.
Earlier on Saturday, Mohali judicial magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh ordered the Punjab Police’s cyber crime cell to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court. The court fixed had fixed 23 May as the next date of hearing.
The Punjab Police had arrested Bagga on 6 May for allegedly issuing death threats to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter's views on the controversial Bollywood film The Kashmir Files.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)