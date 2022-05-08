'Arvind Kejriwal Asked Him To Join AAP': BJP's Tajinder Bagga's Father

The urgent hearing on 7 May, against the BJP leader's plea, was held at Justice Anoop Chitkara's residence in Chandigarh.

Bagga had moved high court challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court on complaints of instigation, criminal intimidation to cause violence, and imminent hurt by publishing false and communal inflammatory statements on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, Mohali judicial magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh ordered the Punjab Police’s cyber crime cell to arrest Bagga and produce him before the court. The court fixed had fixed 23 May as the next date of hearing.