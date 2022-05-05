Amravati MP Navneet Rana Admitted to Lilavati Hospital After Release From Jail

Amravati MP Navneet Rana on her way to Lilavati Hospital
(Photo: PTI)
Amravati MP Navneet Rana was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra chief minister's house were released from Byculla prison on Thursday, 5 May.
Navneet Rana had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up and was later admitted at the hospital, reported news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya later visited the MP at the hospital.
MLA Ravi Rana was reportedly holding a copy of Hanuman Chalisa while he was on his way to Lilavati Hospital.
They were not released on Wednesday, 4 May, as their release orders could not be obtained on time. Navneet Rana was taken to Mumbai's JJ Hospital by police at around 1.20 pm on Wednesday after she complained of neck pain.
The couple had created a stir in Maharashtra after they attempted to chant Hanuman Chalisa with their supporters outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
According to Bar & Bench, bail was granted upon furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000 each. The couple has also been ordered not to engage with the media over the matter or commit "similar offences" in the future.
The arrest on 23 April came after the Ranas had called off their plans for protest, following which they were remanded to 14-day judicial custody on 24 April.
