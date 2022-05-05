Amravati MP Navneet Rana Admitted to Lilavati Hospital After Release From Jail

Amravati MP Navneet Rana was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, right after she and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, who were arrested and booked for sedition for attempting to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Maharashtra chief minister's house were released from Byculla prison on Thursday, 5 May.

Navneet Rana had gone to the hospital for a medical check-up and was later admitted at the hospital, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya later visited the MP at the hospital.