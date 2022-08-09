Bihar Crisis: 5 Reasons Why Nitish Kumar & JD(U) Snapped Ties With BJP-Led NDA

Five years ago, during the monsoon season, Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar broke ties with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and formed the government in Bihar with the Bharatiya Janata Party as part of the National Democratic Alliance.

Now, in 2022, the NDA government has fallen in Bihar.

Let’s go over the five reasons why Nitish Kumar chose to separate from the NDA and why the BJP, the strongest political party in India currently, could not do much about it.