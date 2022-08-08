Bihar Crisis: RCP Singh's Exit & Why It Hints a Split Between JD(U), BJP

After erstwhile Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh's exit from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JD(U), Bihar is on the threshold of political turmoil, with a split between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally on the horizon.

The friction among Singh, the Nitish Kumar administration's and their alliance partner BJP was earlier evidenced after he had to give up his union cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.

The ex-JD(U) member had reportedly accepted the position without the party chief's consent.

What were the events leading up to Singh dropping out of the party, and does the widening friction between the BJP-JDU signal a change in Bihar's ruling government?

Here is all you need to know about the imminent crisis.