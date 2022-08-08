Bihar Crisis: RCP Singh's Exit & Why It Hints a Split Between JD(U), BJP

After erstwhile Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad (RCP) Singh's exit from Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JD(U), Bihar is on the threshold of political turmoil, with a split between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally on the horizon.
The friction among Singh, the Nitish Kumar administration's and their alliance partner BJP was earlier evidenced after he had to give up his union cabinet berth following denial of another Rajya Sabha term by the party.
The ex-JD(U) member had reportedly accepted the position without the party chief's consent.
What were the events leading up to Singh dropping out of the party, and does the widening friction between the BJP-JDU signal a change in Bihar's ruling government?
Here is all you need to know about the imminent crisis.
On 6 August, hours before Singh tendered his resignation, the JD(U) had sought information on all the properties Singh had acquired in the last nine years, claiming that the party had found irregularities in the assets.
As per reports, the letter served to the party's former national president asked for details about 58 plots of land bought by Singh in the last few years, and questioned the acquisition of the wealth and the absence of this land from Singh's election affidavit.
Further, party's parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha indicated that the the political outfit had received information, which made the issue look like a prima facie corruption case.
The notice came a week after videos of him projecting himself as Bihar's future chief minister through slogans surfaced.
In view of the strengthening friction between Singh and the party, he held that the request was an "attempt to humiliate him."
Speaking to NDTV, he added that the properties in question "were bought by my wife or daughters who are income tax payers since 2010."
Less than a day later after the notice was served, Singh announced his departure from the party.
Speaking to the press from his paternal home, the leader had stated, "The allegations are a conspiracy by those who envied my getting inducted into the Union cabinet. I would like to tell them that those living in glass houses must not hurl stones at others. I also hereby give up my primary membership of the party."
Further, a day after he left the ruling party, Singh called Nitish Kumar a "man full of vendetta", and accused the Bihar Chief Minister of "stooping low to target his (Singh's) daughters."
Furthermore, on 7 August, JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan underplayed Singh's resignation, and evinced his growing proximity to the BJP.
"He may have left the party only yesterday. But for long his body was in the party and soul elsewhere," he said. Speaking on the speculations surrounding a division in the ruling alliance, he added that "all is well."
"JD(U) did not get the respect it deserved in the Modi cabinet, therefore we will not join the Union Cabinet," JDU leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary was quoted as saying.
Kumar has now called a meeting of all JD(U) MPs and MLAs in Patna on Tuesday, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MPs and MLAs have been asked to gather in Patna as well on Tuesday.
In view of the strained relationship between the BJP and the JD(U), reports have indicated that for most JD(U) MLAs, a split with the BJP and a subsequent tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and the left front is preferable over mid-term elections.
At present, the RJD, with 75 seats, is the biggest party in Bihar; It is followed by the BJP (74), JD(U) (43) and the Congress (19).
The National Democratic Alliance, the ruling political group in the state, consists primarily of the BJP and JD(U). Meanwhile, RDJ, with members RJD and INC, along with left–wing parties make up the Mahagathbandhan, the main opposition party.
At the same time, JD(U)'s corruption charges against the former Union Minister also point at their discontentment with the ruling party, and their closeness with its ministers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)