Nitish Kumar 'Flips' Again: Behind Seven-Time Bihar CM's 'Palturam' Moniker

Back in 2017, right after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abandoned the Mahagatbandhan (an alliance including RJD and Congress) and returned to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet again, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had given him the moniker ‘palturam’ (turncoat).

"God knows how many times in the history of India, he has flipped. Call him (Nitish Kumar) 'palturam'. He is a 'palturam' of politics," Lalu Yadav had said.

Now, in 2022, history has repeated itself. Except this time, after his resignation as chief minister, Nitish Kumar is set to reunite with his purported nemesis, RJD, leaving the BJP in the lurch.

As a 2015 reboot plays out in the state, here’s a deep dive into the five-time chief minister's ever-tumultuous political journey.