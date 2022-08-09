'Why Does Nitish Betray the Public Repeatedly?': BJP as JD(U) Breaks Bihar Ties

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, interacts with the media after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan.
(Photo: PTI)
After Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday, 9 August, breaking the coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's Bihar unit accused him of betraying the people of the state.
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Kumar would never be forgiven by the people.
"We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats, despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM," Jaiswal said.
The Bihar BJP president added, "Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people and the BJP."
BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said that those "betraying" Bihar wanted to create obstacles in its development.
"Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance," the BJP leader said.
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to news agency ANI, asked, "Why does Nitish betray the public repeatedly?"
"Is there no corruption in the RJD today? Nitish Kumar has betrayed the public's mandate," he added.
BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh, speaking to NDTV, said that his party followed the coalition dharma and that it was Kumar’s decision to split.
He said, "We have always followed the dharma of coalition and maintained the dignity of the alliance. When we had 63 MLAs, he had 36, we made him the Chief Minister. Today Nitish seems to be shopping."
"All of this is politics for power, there's no morality, and he should be ashamed," he added.
Bihar BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain also spoke to the media and said that the party did not try to weaken the Janata Dal (United).
"We strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. The party leadership will give an official statement. We have worked honestly for business and employment of people of Bihar. The party will make a comment, I won't," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Subsequently, BJP leader and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that the BJP never took any steps to irk Nitish Kumar and would want him to "continue as the chief minister."
"Don't want to comment on Bihar's political situation, but the BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. The JD(U) will make a decision but the BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as the CM," he said, as quoted by ANI.
"The BJP would want that the government of JD(U), BJP, and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation," he added.
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras said that the coalition of the RJD and JD(U) won't last long.
Meanwhile, slamming Nitish Kumar for resigning as the CM, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Bihar and accused him of insulting people's mandate for the second time.
"Today, credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar & the state should go for a fresh mandate," he told news agency ANI.
He also called for fresh elections in the state and said that the BJP did everything Nitish Kumar asked for as CM.
"Do you (Nitish Kumar) have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get zero seats," he also said.
The Congress on Tuesday said it would support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces amid hectic political activity.
The Congress, which has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, will go by what the RJD decides and its presence will help strengthen the coalition.
"Ours is an ideological battle and we are not fighting for power. The Congress will support any non-BJP government and help strengthen secular forces," Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar told PTI.
"Because Nitish Kumar is leaving the BJP and coming over, we will support him," he said, adding that the party would take whatever steps needed to "strengthen secular forces and defeat the communal forces."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar made a "good start" by snapping ties with the BJP.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)