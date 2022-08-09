'Why Does Nitish Betray the Public Repeatedly?': BJP as JD(U) Breaks Bihar Ties

After Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday, 9 August, breaking the coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's Bihar unit accused him of betraying the people of the state.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Kumar would never be forgiven by the people.

"We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats, despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM," Jaiswal said.

The Bihar BJP president added, "Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people and the BJP."