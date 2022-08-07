'Man Full of Vendetta': RCP Singh on Nitish Kumar After Resignation From JD(U)

Singh, however, refuted these allegations and called them "a bare-faced lie." "Nitish Kumar asked me to go to Delhi and take oath as union minister," he told NDTV.

While resigning from the primary membership of the JD(U), Singh had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" being hatched against him.

"There's no cure to jealousy. Nitish Kumar will not become Prime Minister in any of his seven lives," he said, in a jibe at Nitish Kumar.

A week after videos emerged of him raising slogans projecting himself as the future chief minister, JD(U) sought a reply from RCP Singh on properties he has acquired in the last nine years.