'Man Full of Vendetta': RCP Singh on Nitish Kumar After Resignation From JD(U)

Former Union Minister RCP Singh resigned from the JD(U) on Saturday, 6 August.
A day after he quit the Janata Dal (United), former Union Minister RCP Singh called Nitish Kumar a "man full of vendetta." Speaking to NDTV, Singh accused the Bihar Chief Minister of "stooping low to target his (Singh's) daughters."
As per NDTV, Kumar was upset with Singh over his growing proximity to JD(U)'s alliance partner – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Singh had accepted a union cabinet berth without the party chief's consent, the report states.
Singh, however, refuted these allegations and called them "a bare-faced lie." "Nitish Kumar asked me to go to Delhi and take oath as union minister," he told NDTV.
While resigning from the primary membership of the JD(U), Singh had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" being hatched against him.
"There's no cure to jealousy. Nitish Kumar will not become Prime Minister in any of his seven lives," he said, in a jibe at Nitish Kumar.
A week after videos emerged of him raising slogans projecting himself as the future chief minister, JD(U) sought a reply from RCP Singh on properties he has acquired in the last nine years.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
