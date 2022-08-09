Nitish Kumar Dumps BJP: How Does Bihar CM Pull Off Multiple U-Turns and Survive?

Nitish Kumar & Lalu Yadav
(Photo: Harsh Sahani/The Quint)
Few politicians in the past one decade have taken as many U-Turns as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with his split with the BJP being the latest.
He ended an over decade long association with the NDA in 2013 in protest against the BJP's decision to project Narendra Modi as its prime ministerial candidate.
After the 2014 drubbing, he made Jitan Ram Manjhi the CM, only to remove him and become CM again. In 2015, he contested as the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan along with the RJD and the Congress only to ditch them two years later. He rejoined the NDA and accept Narendra Modi's leadership. Now, he has ditched the NDA again and is all set to rejoin the Mahagathbandhan.
Even within the Janata Dal (United) and Samata Party, Nitish Kumar has fallen out with party presidents like George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and, most recently, RCP Singh.
Despite so many U-Turns, it is interesting that Nitish Kumar has by and large managed to maintain his image and to some extent, his base as well. How he has managed this is a story in itself. There are three elements to this.
The fact that the Janata Dal (United) has occupied the CM's chair in Bihar since 2005 with Nitish being CM for 16 out of these 17 years, often hides the party's weak base in the state.
In the past two Assembly elections, the JD(U) has been the number three party in terms of vote share, behind both the BJP and the RJD. It is presently number three in terms of seats as well.
However, the JD(U) retains strong support among Kurmis, Koeris, Extremely Backward Castes and Mahadalits. Nitish Kumar greatly increased representation from these sections by pushing for quotas within quotas.
Over the years, Nitish Kumar lost some support among Upper Castes due to BJP's growth and among Muslims due to his alliance with BJP. However, even these sections don't see him as being overly hostile.
Nitish Kumar has maintained a certain ideological ambiguity or as his supporters say an ideological middle ground, in politically polarised times.
Nitish Kumar has presented himself as the social justice politician who is not opposed to Upper Castes or to Hindutva.
To Muslims, he presented himself as a BJP ally who was not hostile towards them.
The use of state machinery for the targetting of minorities also has been much less pronounced in Bihar than in BJP ruled states. Bihar witnesses some of the biggest protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the relative absence of the kind of crackdowns that were seen in UP and Karnataka.
Another crucial way by which Nitish Kumar has managed to preserve his relevance despite multiple U-Turns is by keeping friendly relations even with political rivals.
Despite a bitter political rivalry between Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar, the two always maintained cordial relations at the personal level. Then when Kumar was in the Mahagathbandhan camp, he preserved his friends in the BJP like Sushil Kumar Modi and Arun Jaitley.
This extended to many estranged colleagues as well. After making him the CM, Kumar was behind the unceremonious removal of Jitan Ram Manjhi from office in 2015. Manjhi left the JD(U) and formed the Hindustan Awam Morcha.
Then there's Upendra Kushwaha, who the NDA was promoting as another OBC counterweight to Nitish after the latter's break-up with the NDA in 2013. Kushwaha and Nitish were on opposing sides in 2015 and 2020 as well. But now Kushwaha is back in the party and the chairman of the JD(U)'s Parliamentary Board.
Despite being in the BJP camp, Kumar has also consistently kept a decent equation with both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
So these are some of the ways Nitish Kumar has managed to maintain his hold despite multiple U-Turns.
But there's another question we need to ask.
Whether these U-turns are masterstrokes or betrayals depends on one's point of view. Perhaps the most value-neutral way to view these is to see them as survival tactics in a difficult political atmosphere.
Nitish Kumar is in many ways, a politican most comfortable in the 1989-2014 period of coalition politics in India, a period in which regional players could alternate between Congress-led, BJP-led or Third Front formations without making too many compromises.
This changed after 2014.
This is a period in which the BJP's rise has greatly weakened not just its rivals like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal but also allies like the Shiv Sena (quit NDA in 2019), Asom Gana Parishad and Shiromani Akali Dal (quit NDA in 2020).
The BJP's rise has also been made possible by an unprecedented consolidation of Hindu voters across castes in much of North and West India and parts of East and South India.
Unlike states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, which have been relatively insulated from the Modi impact, Bihar has been at its core.
However, unlike UP, where the BJP has succeeded in capturing much of the non-Yadav OBC and non-Jatav Dalit vote bank, in Bihar it has had to rely on Nitish Kumar and smaller parties.
This gave Nitish Kumar some room to manoeuvre.
Therefore to survive and yet maintain his independence, Kumar seems to have alternated between opposition and collaboration with the BJP. Because being an ally as well as enemy of the BJP has come at a major price for most parties.