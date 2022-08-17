Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches 'Make India No 1' Mission; Urges Support of BJP, Cong

Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 17 August, announced "Make India No 1" mission to make the country "number one" by putting focus on health, employment, education and agriculture.
While addressing a public gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal said that India has achieved a lot since its independence but is lagging behind several nations that gained independence after it.
"It has been 75 years of independence. In these 75 years, we achieved a lot, India gained a lot but there's anger, a question among people that several small nations who attained independence after us, surpassed us...Why did India lag behind? Every citizen is asking this," Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal said that in order to make India number one in the world, opening hospitals, schools, providing employment to the youth, and equal rights to women are required.
He stressed that the mission should be a bipartisan movement and all political parties should come together to make it a success.
"This is not the mission of any party; BJP-Congress people should also come together. All patriots should join (the mission). 75 years have been wasted in fighting (against each other). Now 130 Crore people have to come together to make India No 1," he said.
However, in the same address, he made accusations of cronyism and nepotism implied at the country's national parties. Kejriwal said, "God has given everything to India, then why are we left behind? If we leave the country on these leaders and parties, then we will stay behind for the next 75 years. For some of them their families are important and for some, their friends. They all have done nothing in the last 75 years except fill their houses."
"People ask can India lead the world. Why not? Why can't India lead the world? All 130 crore people, including every religion-caste, farmer-labourer, doctor-teacher, will have to take over the reigns of the country. We cannot leave the country relying on these leaders," he added.
This announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat where the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to establish its presence.