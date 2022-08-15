Independence Day LIVE | '5 Pledges for Next 25 Yrs': PM Modi's Red Fort Address

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day on Monday, 15 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation after he unfurled the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
(Photo: Narendra Mod/YouTube)
"India must be a developed nation in the next 25 years," PM Modi emphasised during his remarks, announcing 5 pledges that Indians should take for India's progress till 2047.
Before the address, PM Modi had unfurled the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
The prime minister had also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.
To mark 75 years of independence, the country is celebrating with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
Section 144 has been imposed and over 10,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital for security
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day. This was also her maiden address as president
For the first time, a home-grown Howitzer gun and ATAGS will be used in the ceremonial 21-gun salute
Special invitations for the event have been given to anganwadi workers, street vendors, mudra scheme borrowers, and mortuary workers
Tricolour balloons released from the Red Fort, soon after PM Narendra Modi concluded his address on the 76th Independence Day.
"Team India sentiment will take the country forward. The team of 130 crore people will achieve all dreams," PM Modi said near the conclusion of his address.
"Some people in the previous governments looted banks and ran away, we are trying to confiscate their assets and bring them back," PM Modi said in a cryptic statement seemingly levelled at the Congress government, whose chief leaders – Rahul and Sonia Gandhi – are facing an ED probe.
"I want to talk about Bhai-bhateejavaad, Parivarvaad (familyism). On one hand, there are people who don't have a place to stay; on the other, there are people who don't have space to keep their stolen goods," the prime minister said during his speech at the Red Fort.
"There are times when people empathise with corrupt. There are times when their offence is proved in the courts, they are about to go to jail or are in jail already, but people still serve them and try to dignify them. We need to come together as a society to punish those who have propagated evil of corruption," the PM stated.
"When I talk about Bhai-bhatijavaad or Parivarvaad, I don't just talk about politics. But the political parivarvaad has induced the same sentiment in so many institutions," he added.
During his I-Day address at the Red Fort, PM Modi called out the prevalence of misogyny and emphasised on the importance of respecting women.
"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. We can take a pledge to get rid of this in our behaviour," PM Modi said.
"It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women," the PM stated.
"Respect for women is important pillar for India's growth, we need to support our 'Nari Shakti,'" he added.
Here are some highlights of PM Modi's Independence Day address at the Red Fort.
"An aspirational society is an asset to any country and we are proud that today in every corner of India aspirations are high."
"Equality cornerstone of India's progress; we need to make sure we are united through mantra of "India first.""
"Success of Digital India, startups has been driven by youth from tier-2 and tier-3 cities."
"Sometimes, our talent is restricted by language barriers, we need to be proud of every language in our country."
PM Modi, during his address, called for moving forward with 5 pledges to fulfil freedom fighters' dreams by 2047 – when India is set to complete 100 years of independence.
First, to move forward with bigger resolves and the resolve of developed India
Second, to erase all traces of servitude
Third, to be proud of our legacy
Fourth, strength of unity
Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs
India must be a developed nation in the next 25 years, the prime minister emphasised.
"I urge the youth to dedicate next 25 years of their lives for nation's development; we will work towards development of entire humanity," he said.
Prime Minister Modi noted that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an example of entire nation coming together to celebrate spirit of India.
"The nation's enthusiasm for 'Tiranga' seen in last three days could not have been imagined by many experts, symbolises nation's reawakening," he asserted.
Emphasising that the next 25 years are crucial for India, PM Modi said during his Independence Day address, "The way world is viewing India is changing."
"'Amrit Kaal' providing golden opportunity to fulfil dreams and goals of this aspirational society," he added.
"When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru – there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live and die for mathrubhumi," PM Modi said at the Red Fort.
"I have dedicated my entire tenure to fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's vision of empowering the last man in queue," he stated.
"When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during his address at the Red Fort.
"Despite challenges faced post independence, nothing could hamper zeal of Indian citizens," he added.
"During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On 14 August, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years," PM Modi said during his address to the nation.
"We salute our soldiers, police forces and most importantly every citizen who combated many challenges, worked towards vision of new India," the prime minister said.
"India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years," he stated.
"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," the prime minister said at the opening of his speech.
PM Modi, during his speech, remembered the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and other revolutionaries for their role in the freedom struggle.
"Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India, be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, or Begum Hazrat Mahal," he said.
PM Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.
The national anthem is played at the Red Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India completes 75 years of independence.
PM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at the Red Fort.
PM Modi arrives at the Red Fort for the Independence Day ceremony.
He is received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.
PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day.
President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, 14 August, addressed the nation ahead of the 76th Independence Day and highlighted India's achievements. "The world has seen new India rising in recent years, more so after the outbreak of COVID-19," the president said.
Further highlighting India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, she said, "We launched the biggest vaccination drive in human history with vaccines manufactured in the country itself. Last month we crossed the 200-crore mark in cumulative vaccine coverage. In combating the pandemic, our achievements have been better than those of many developed countries."
Security arrangements in the national capital region have been stepped up for Independence Day. Over 10,000 personnel have been deployed to ensure security at the Red Fort, from where PM Modi will address the nation on Monday, reported news agency PTI.
Seven thousand invitees are expected to be a part of the Independence Day event at the Red Fort. From facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security cover and over 400 kite catchers and fliers have been deployed.
Provisions of Section 144 have also been imposed in Delhi, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.
