'Centre Waives Off Taxes for Rich, but Imposes It on Poor': Arvind Kejriwal

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continue their tussle over "freebies" and the "revdi culture," Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, 11 August, attacked the Centre for overburdening the poor with taxes, while providing tax waivers for the rich.

The BJP government at the Centre, on the other hand, accused Kejriwal of using "freebies" as a ruse to gain votes during elections.

Terming the "revdi (sweet) culture" very dangerous, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 16 July asked people not to fall for the "freebie tactics, under which votes are sought by promising freebies." He said this while inaugurating an expressway in Bundelkhand.