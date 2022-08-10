BJP May Feel the Pain of Bihar in 2024, Opposition May Get a Much-Needed Face

In Rajasthan, where elections are due next year, the BJP is divided between the camps of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and state BJP president Satish Poonia. Their organisational structure in the state remains in a tattered state, and the party would be up against the 'wily' Ashok Gehlot – known as a 'magician' in politics. In such a scenario, no one can assure a guaranteed win.

Despite all the humdrum, the BJP was nowhere to be seen in Punjab while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a spectacular win in the recently concluded Assembly elections. It could take a long time before the BJP attempts to stage a comeback in the state.

In Gujarat, where elections are due later this year, the BJP has somehow managed to placate Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor. The last election was also a close call for the party, which has never lost a state election since 2002. So, the ride of the BJP in Gujrat is not expected to be a smooth one either.