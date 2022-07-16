Inside the Shiv Sena Mutiny: Dynasty Politics, Ideology, and Party Cadre

"The Shiv Sena cadre was angry but this anger was nothing as compared to what has been seen in the past," says senior journalist and author Sudhir Suryavanshi. "There can be two possible reasons behind this. Either this was a calculated call by Uddhav Thackeray who appealed to the party workers to abstain from violence or the cadre got confused if there was an internal understanding between both the factions of the Shiv Sena or if this was a real mutiny. The mystery is still unresolved," he adds.

Suryavanshi is the author of Checkmate: How the BJP Won and Lost Maharashtra, a book on the eventful 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Vaibhav Sawant, 34, the social media coordinator of Shiv Sena in Mumbai's Vile Parle, agrees with the first reason cited by Suryavanshi. "We were just waiting for one order from Uddhav ji and we would have jammed the highways. It's not a big deal for us. But if saheb (Uddhav Thackeray) says we shouldn't do something, we don't do it. It's simple," Sawant says. He, however, is also quick to admit that there is some level of confusion within the party workers.