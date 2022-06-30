Maharashtra Political Crisis: 4 Reasons Behind the Fall of Uddhav Thackeray

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia

Uddhav Thackeray's resignation from the post of the chief minister of Maharashtra on Wednesday, 29 June, steered the week-long political drama in the state towards the climax.

The crisis started when cabinet minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with at least 40 other MLAs camped first in Surat and then in Guwahati, demanding the Shiv Sena to exit ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).