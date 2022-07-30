'JP Nadda Go Back’: BJP Prez Faces Protest in Patna Uni, Students Lathicharged

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, who is in Bihar’s capital Patna, to kick-start the executive meeting of the BJP Sanyukt Morcha, scheduled to be held on 30 July and 31 July, faced protests and slogans by students of Bihar’s Patna University when he reached there after his roadshow.

Students on Saturday protested against JP Nadda by showing black flags and raising slogans of “JP Nadda go back." Students protested against the BJP president over the demand to convert Patna University into a central university. Seeing the uproar, the police lathicharged the students.