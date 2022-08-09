'Why Does Nitish Betray the Public Repeatedly?': BJP as JD(U) Breaks Bihar Ties
Speaking to the media alongside Tejashwi Yadav, Kumar said that he has the support of 164 MLAs and seven parties.
After Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of Bihar on Tuesday, 9 August, breaking the coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party's Bihar unit accused him of betraying the people of the state.
Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said that Kumar would never be forgiven by the people.
"We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats, despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM," Jaiswal said.
The Bihar BJP president added, "Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people and the BJP."
BJP Steps Up Its Attack
BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday accused Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said that those "betraying" Bihar wanted to create obstacles in its development.
"The BJP does not suppress anyone, does not betray anyone. Those people betraying Bihar want to create obstacles to its development. The development of Bihar has been a priority for us from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government to the Modi government."BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, speaking to a TV channel
"Despite having lesser seats, we made him (Kumar) chief minister. He has deceived the people twice. He is suffering from arrogance," the BJP leader said.
When asked about Kumar's imminent tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Choubey said, "Vinaash kaal vipreet buddhi" (when doom approaches, one loses wisdom).
Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, speaking to news agency ANI, asked, "Why does Nitish betray the public repeatedly?"
"Is there no corruption in the RJD today? Nitish Kumar has betrayed the public's mandate," he added.
BJP Union Minister Giriraj Singh, speaking to NDTV, said that his party followed the coalition dharma and that it was Kumar’s decision to split.
He said, "We have always followed the dharma of coalition and maintained the dignity of the alliance. When we had 63 MLAs, he had 36, we made him the Chief Minister. Today Nitish seems to be shopping."
Union Minister RK Singh also slammed Nitish Kumar and said, "Fifteen years of RJD rule took the state backwards, CM Nitish Kumar also said this multiple times. How will he justify going into an alliance with RJD whom he said is corrupt?"
"All of this is politics for power, there's no morality, and he should be ashamed," he added.
Bihar BJP minister Shahnawaz Hussain also spoke to the media and said that the party did not try to weaken the Janata Dal (United).
"We strengthen our own party, we don't weaken any other party. The party leadership will give an official statement. We have worked honestly for business and employment of people of Bihar. The party will make a comment, I won't," he said, as quoted by ANI.
Subsequently, BJP leader and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore said that the BJP never took any steps to irk Nitish Kumar and would want him to "continue as the chief minister."
"Don't want to comment on Bihar's political situation, but the BJP never initiated anything that may stir up a controversy or create a situation of uncertainty among them. The JD(U) will make a decision but the BJP definitely wants Nitish Kumar to continue as the CM," he said, as quoted by ANI.
"The BJP would want that the government of JD(U), BJP, and other parties, under the Chief Ministership of Nitish Kumar, to continue to work strongly and this is in the interest of Bihar as well as the nation," he added.
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Paras said that the coalition of the RJD and JD(U) won't last long.
"Such an experiment was done between the RJD and the JDU earlier too, but they can't stay together for long. It is not a good sign for Bihar's development. We have decided that our party will remain a part of NDA."Union Minister and RLJP president Pashupati Paras, speaking to news agency ANI
'We Want President's Rule': Chirag Paswan
Meanwhile, slamming Nitish Kumar for resigning as the CM, Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Bihar and accused him of insulting people's mandate for the second time.
"Today, credibility of Nitish Kumar is zero. We want President rule to be imposed in Bihar & the state should go for a fresh mandate," he told news agency ANI.
He also called for fresh elections in the state and said that the BJP did everything Nitish Kumar asked for as CM.
"Do you (Nitish Kumar) have any ideology or not? In next polls, JDU will get zero seats," he also said.
Congress, Samajwadi Party Launch Support for Kumar
The Congress on Tuesday said it would support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces amid hectic political activity.
The Congress, which has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, will go by what the RJD decides and its presence will help strengthen the coalition.
"Ours is an ideological battle and we are not fighting for power. The Congress will support any non-BJP government and help strengthen secular forces," Congress general secretary Tariq Anwar told PTI.
"Because Nitish Kumar is leaving the BJP and coming over, we will support him," he said, adding that the party would take whatever steps needed to "strengthen secular forces and defeat the communal forces."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar made a "good start" by snapping ties with the BJP.
"It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao' is coming from Bihar. I think soon political parties and people in different states will stand against BJP," he told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
