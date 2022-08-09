Nitish To Be CM Again, Tejashwi's Future & BJP's Attack: 10 Points From Bihar

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav with Nitish Kumar at their residence.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar resigned from the post of chief minister on Tuesday, 9 August, ending his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.
Kumar, in a meeting held with party leaders in Patna, said that the BJP is conspiring to break the JD(U), sources said.
Following Kumar's submission of his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan, the duo of Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav staked a claim to the government.
Amid the political turmoil, here are the top developments from Bihar:
News agency ANI reported that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, 10 August.
Ahead of the government formation, the RJD has demanded that Yadav be made the home minister in the new Cabinet, along with the demand that the speaker's post goes to the party.
After meeting the governor, Nitish Kumar, in a joint press conference with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, said that they have seven parties which have 164 MLAs along with independent MLAs in the Mahagatbandhan.
In a continuing series of blows to the BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an NDA ally, extended unconditional support to Nitish Kumar and the Mahagatbandhan.
Several BJP leaders, including BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, accused Nitish Kumar of being "opportunistic" and said those "betraying" Bihar want to create obstacles in its development.
BJP leader and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore had said that the BJP never took any steps to irk Nitish Kumar and would want him to "continue as the chief minister."
Nalanda MP Kaushalendra had claimed that the BJP had offered Rs 6 crore each to JD(U) MLAs, tempting them to break away from the party.
Meanwhile, Opposition parties led by the RJD, including the Congress and Left parties, declared their support for Tejashwi Yadav in any decision that he takes regarding the coalition.
The Congress, which has 19 legislators in the Bihar Assembly, said it will support any non-BJP government in Bihar to help strengthen secular forces. Sources within the party said that they will go by what the RJD decides and its presence will help strengthen the coalition.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar made a "good start" by snapping ties with the BJP. "It's a good start. On this day the slogan of 'Angrezo Bharat Chhodo' was given and today the slogan of 'BJP Bhagao' is coming from Bihar," he told ANI.
