If BJP Allowed to Become Stronger, People May Lose Voting Rights: Akhilesh Yadav

"Your employment is being taken away and the Constitution is also being attacked. If these people become more powerful, then you may also lose your right to vote. You should not take this as a joke," Yadav said.

Terming the present regime in the Centre as the government of industrialists, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the East India Company had come to India to do business but later the British passed a law that made the company a government.

"Today, properties of India are being sold by BJP people. They have given the whole country to industrialists. If these people stay for a few more days, then we and you will be made slaves," he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign and the RSS, he said, "Today, they want a Tricolour at every home. If you go through history, these are the same people who once opposed the Tricolour."

Referring to the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in the armed forces, Yadav said, "Now, there is a temporary system in the Army, after a few days there will be a temporary system in police and PAC too. After a few days, they will also be outsourced."