'No Justice, No Funeral': Death of BJP MLA Who Survived Mob Attack Roils Manipur

Valte, meanwhile, remained under continuous medical care thereafter. The electric shocks left him paralysed and his speech permanently impaired.

After fighting for nearly three years to regain his embattered health and shuttling to and from Delhi, Valte breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram on 21 February 2026. He had been flown there after he complained of chest pains, his family confirmed.

"The fact that a sitting MLA was subjected to such brutality and then died without justice speaks volumes about the state of law and order in Manipur, and the systemic violence perpetrated within a political environment. Despite attempts by the government to declare "normalcy", his death without justice confirms that nothing is normal here," Joseph said.

Valte's kin and associates claimed that apart from the physical injuries, what broke him was the constant silence he faced from his own party and government, despite being a victim of violence.

"He constantly tried to get in touch with party leadership in New Delhi, but never heard back," Joseph said.

One of the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs of Manipur and among the 37 BJP legislators in the state, the ailing leader, who remained in control of his faculties till the very end, had written a letter to Narendra Modi just five months before his death.

Dated 13 September when the Prime Minister had visited Manipur, nearly two years after the violence, the letter noted, “On May 4, 2023, after attending security meeting at CM’s office, to discuss the safe transportation of my people especially Churachandpurians stranded in Imphal due to the ethnic violence, I was brutally attacked on my way back home at RIMS Road by the Meitei militia [Arambai Tenggol], resulting in severe injuries that have left me paralysed and handicapped till date. Despite the gravity of this incident, no special inquiry [CBI/NIA] has been initiated, and the community remains marginalised."

The letter, a copy of which has been accessed by The Quint, further reiterated the community's demand for separate administration.

“In light of this, I humbly request that a separate administration, preferably a Union Territory with a legislature under the Indian Constitution, be granted to the indigenous tribal community as mentioned above,” Valte wrote.

A BJP MLA from the Kuki-Zo community wishing to remain anonymous said that the top leadership within the BJP had "no interest in righting the wrongs experienced by either community during the clashes but to use them for political mileage."