Manipur: A Tragedy of ‘Distance’, Divisive Politics, and Transactional Approach

The Indian Armed Forces have undertaken an increasingly arduous task to control insurgents from across the Myanmar border, from within the state itself, and also in intervening between violent face-offs within the multitude of armed ethnic groups who also resort to drug trafficking, smuggling, looting and setting up illegal tolls on highways. It remains arguably the only apolitical force that acts without fear or favour from any group or consideration – however, given the long history of insurgency and violence that invariably pitted the Armed Forces against locals, as it, unfortunately, did in the firing incident at Malom which resulted in ten civilian fatalities in 2000.

The partial repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was a popular sentiment (last year, 15 police station areas in six districts of Manipur were removed from AFSPA). However, the state police forces and other administrative/governance wherewithal remains highly discredited and subject to partisan perceptions, especially by non-Meiteis.