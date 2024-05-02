One Year of Manipur Violence | 'I Waited 8 Months to Bury My Husband'

"Before his body arrived, in my heart, I never thought I would be able to see my husband’s body again. But, when I think about it, the fact that his body was airlifted to Lamka [Churachandpur], and we were able to bury him, gives me a sense of comfort and relief."

Twenty six-year-old Chingneihmoi Zou in Manipur's Churachandpur had to wait eight months to bury her husband Thanghoulal. It was neither tradition nor an act of protest. Going to Imphal to retrieve Thanghoulal's body would mean risking death.