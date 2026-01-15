Manipur: Kuki-Zo Groups Demand Written Commitment For Separate UT

At a recent meeting in Guwahati, Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the community resolved to participate in a new elected government in Manipur only if there is a written political commitment from both the state and central governments for a separate Union Territory (UT) with a legislature for Kuki-Zo-majority areas. The current tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly ends in 2027, and the groups insist that the settlement must be finalised and signed before this expiration.