Manipur: The Curious Case of Articles 355 and 356

Manipur has been in the throes of unrest over the last nine months.

Ironically, official attempts to broker peace in the state seem to have further stirred the hornet’s nest. When violence between the Kukis and the Meiteis erupted in May last year, the Union government initiated certain restorative measures but no official word on their legal grounds were made public. Consequently, there was speculation regarding whether the Centre had invoked its emergency powers under Article 355 or not.

The recent onslaught of violence across various pockets of Manipur, the “collective demand” put forward by as many as 35 MLAs and the resultant visit of the delegation of the Union Home Ministry, and most importantly, the all-party meeting summoned by the Meitei radical group Aarambai Tenggol, resurrected the conversation around the degree of authority that the Centre legitimately held in the state.

While an overall resolution is nowhere in sight, one important piece of information that has come to light is that Manipur has been under Article 355 since May 2023, although there is no official order available to connote or confirm that.