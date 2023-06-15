Manipur: Kuki Family of BJP MLA's Driver, Murdered by Mob, Longs To Bury Remains

"The pictures were so difficult to look at. His face was completely disfigured, they had stabbed him in his stomach. To date, I've not seen my husband's dead body," said 25-year-old Chingneihmoi Zou, unable to control her tears as she spoke to The Quint at her house in Manipur's Churachandpur.

Zou's husband, Thanghoulal, is one of the hundreds who have lost their lives in the violence between the Meiteis and Kukis that Manipur has witnessed over the past two months.