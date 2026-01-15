Manipur: Kuki-Zo Groups Demand Written Commitment For Separate UT

At a recent meeting in Guwahati, Kuki-Zo insurgent groups and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the community resolved to participate in a new elected government in Manipur only if there is a written political commitment from both the state and central governments for a separate Union Territory (UT) with a legislature for Kuki-Zo-majority areas. The current tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly ends in 2027, and the groups insist that the settlement must be finalised and signed before this expiration.
According to The Indian Express, the Guwahati meeting included representatives of Kuki-Zo insurgent groups that are signatories to Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreements, Kuki-Zo MLAs, and the Kuki-Zo Council. The participants reiterated their demand for a separate UT and set a clear precondition for their involvement in any future government formation in the state.
The minutes of the meeting specified that the new government must provide a written commitment to support a negotiated political settlement for a UT with a legislature under the Constitution. This commitment is required to be executed within the current Assembly’s tenure. Coverage revealed that, in the absence of such a commitment, the Kuki-Zo groups and MLAs would refrain from participating in the formation of an elected government in Manipur.
The meeting took place ahead of scheduled discussions between SoO groups and officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The state has been under President’s Rule for nearly a year, and the restoration of a popular government is contingent on resolving these demands. Analysis showed that the Kuki-Zo MLAs have consistently supported the demand for a separate UT and previously rejected engagement with the former Biren Singh-led government.
“The new government must provide a written commitment to support the negotiated political settlement for UT with Legislature under the Constitution. This commitment must be executed in a time-bound manner, specifically within the current Assembly tenure,” the meeting minutes stated.
Four of the seven Kuki-Zo Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs reportedly attended a recent meeting with the party’s top leadership, which also included Meitei legislators. This engagement was seen as a step towards building dialogue between the communities, a prerequisite for credible government formation. However, reporting indicated that the Kuki-Zo MLAs remain firm on their stance regarding the UT demand.
Manipur has 60 Assembly constituencies, with 10 represented by Kuki-Zo MLAs. The ongoing political impasse is further complicated by pressure from Meitei and Naga National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators, who are advocating for the end of President’s Rule and the formation of an elected government. The Kuki-Zo groups’ insistence on a written UT commitment remains a central issue in the state’s political negotiations as details emerged.
