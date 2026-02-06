'Nemcha Betrayed Us...': Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Demand Manipur Dy CM's Removal

Unrest broke out across the Kuki-Zo-Hmar-dominated parts of Manipur on 5-6 February, with hundreds taking to streets in protest against Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen and two other Kuki-Zo-Hmar legislators—LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate—who have seemingly lent their support to the popular government. Effigies of the the three legislators were burnt on 6 February at the 'Wall of Rememberance' in Churachandpur's Tuibong.

"Ever since Nemcha Kipgen took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister, emotions have been running high among the people. The move is widely perceived as a betrayal of the collective sentiments of those who have endured unspeakable atrocities at the hands of the Meiteis," Ginza Vualzog, spokesperson for the Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) and Information Secretary of the Kuki-Zo Council, told The Quint.

On 6 February, the ITLF and other civil society organisations (CSOs) like the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) led rallies amid a massive shutdown across Churachanpur. Rallies were also held in Saikul.

"The situation is tense. Locals, many of whom are part of Village Volunteer groups, have been hitting the streets and protesting. Last night, some clashed with security forces as well," a local from Churachandpur attending the rallies said.