'Nemcha Betrayed Us...': Tensions Rise as Kuki-Zo Demand Manipur Dy CM's Removal

nd "How could she (Nemcha Kipgen) do this? Has she forgotten what they did to our sons and daughters?" Hoinu, an elderly woman in Churachandpur, wailed on camera.
On 5 February, Hoinu, along with another elderly woman, Chongboi (name changed), took to the streets of the Kuki-dominated district in Manipur in an apparent attempt to self-immolate in protest against the new 'popular government' in Manipur.
Not even 24 hours since the swearing-in of the new Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister-designates—Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho—the yet to be elected 'popular government' is already facing its first challenge.
Unrest broke out across the Kuki-Zo-Hmar-dominated parts of Manipur on 5-6 February, with hundreds taking to streets in protest against Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen and two other Kuki-Zo-Hmar legislators—LM Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate—who have seemingly lent their support to the popular government. Effigies of the the three legislators were burnt on 6 February at the 'Wall of Rememberance' in Churachandpur's Tuibong.
"Ever since Nemcha Kipgen took the oath as Deputy Chief Minister, emotions have been running high among the people. The move is widely perceived as a betrayal of the collective sentiments of those who have endured unspeakable atrocities at the hands of the Meiteis," Ginza Vualzog, spokesperson for the Indigenous Tribal Leader's Forum (ITLF) and Information Secretary of the Kuki-Zo Council, told The Quint.
On 6 February, the ITLF and other civil society organisations (CSOs) like the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) led rallies amid a massive shutdown across Churachanpur. Rallies were also held in Saikul.
"The situation is tense. Locals, many of whom are part of Village Volunteer groups, have been hitting the streets and protesting. Last night, some clashed with security forces as well," a local from Churachandpur attending the rallies said.
Kuki Village Volunteers, Eastern Zone Chief Khailet Guite, and other leaders have issued public warnings on video against anyone from the Kuki community joining or supporting the new government.
"Those people will face consequences," Guite warned.
The group has also announced a "reward" of Rs 20 lakh for Kipgen's head, and Rs 10 lakh each for that of the other two MLAs.
According to sources, Khaute and Sanate, who were seen accompanying Khemchand in Imphal on 4 February, may have been promised ministries in the new cabinet.
"As a result, public anger and frustration spilled onto the streets, leading to protests and confrontations with the security forces through the day, with the situation intensifying at night."
The protests began in New Delhi itself—soon after Kipgen took oath via digital conference. A group of Kuki-Zo youth under the aegis of KSO's Delhi chapter demonstrated outside Manipur Bhawan in the national capital on 4 February, burning Kipgen's photos and raising slogans against her for betraying the public.
"This picture speaks volumes. It reflects the collective pain of the Kuki-Zo people—the betrayal we endured and the memories of our fallen: fathers, mothers, sisters, brothers, sons, and daughters. It reminds us of the days when our women were publicly humiliated and sexually assaulted, and when our men were hunted like animals, simply for who they were," Kim, one of the protesters in Delhi, told The Quint.
Kim recounted that the protesters had reached Manipur Bhawan to meet Kipgen and demand an explanation in person, but the "seasoned politician" had already left the premises.
Meanwhile, strong condemnations have been issued by CSOs from several sections of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar spectrum.
The Vaiphei Women's Association, a CSO belonging to MLA Khaute's community, said he has acting of his own will without the community's knowledge.
"A 'popular government' is said to be created by the will and approval of the people. It is wrong for you to act on your own accord without the people's will and approval," read a statement from the association.
The two tribal women whose video of "naked parade" had gone viral in 2023, belonged to the Vaiphei tribe.
As protests escalated, Additional Superintendent of Police, Senapati, Thangkhochon Haokip, told The Quint: "The situation in Kangpokpi is under control. There have not been any untoward situations here. There are rallies planned in Churachandpur side, but nothing here."
Sources in Manipur Police nevertheless confirmed that "all precautions are being taken".
Since the 2023 conflict in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo-Hmar people have been relegated to the hills. The dominant Meitei community, meanwhile, has been limited to the valley in and around Imphal. Divided by buffer zones, the two communities have remained at loggerheads.
The Kuki-Zo-Hmar claim that the only way to solve the impasse is by separating their territories from the rest of Manipur.
"We want separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature," the BJP's Saikot MLA Paolienlal Haokip has maintained since the start of the conflict.
The demand has the support of local CSOs, Village Volunteers, as well as the armed Kuki-Zo-Hmar groups under the umbrella body Kuki Nationalist Organisation (KNO).
In 2008, militant groups KNO and the United People's Front (UPF) entered a Suspension of Operations (SoO) tripartite pact between the Government of India and the Government of Manipur. As per SoO, the armed groups are allowed to keep their arms and carry on within their designated camps. These SoO groups, led by KNO, have been in conversation with the Centre for a separate administration since September 2023, when the SoO agreement was revived (after it lapsed in 2024).
Speaking to The Quint earlier, Paolienlal Haokip as well as KNO leader Seilen Haokip had said that any participation from the Kuki-Zo-Hmar leaders in the popular government without written assurance from the Centre regarding separate administration would be seen as a "betrayal".
An expert in Kuki-Naga relations, however, said that there might be more than meets the eye in Kipgen joining the popular government. While Churachandpur is more "secure" in terms of Kuki-Zo-Hmar's local and territorial authority and autonomy, the Kuki-Zo people in Kangpokpi are landlocked on two sides.
"Kangpokpi has the Nagas toward Senapati and on the route to Churachandpur, and the Meiteis toward Imphal. Tensions between the Kukis and Nagas had been growing in the region in recent months. Aligning with the BJP may have been the only way for Kipgen to bolster security for her people in the region," academic Dr David Hanneng said.
Though the appointment of Kipgen and Naga legislator Losii Dikho has been pitched as an attempt to reconcile the conflicting factions of Manipur and restore peace, political analysts feel that the move is likely to backfire for the BJP, not just in terms of the upcoming Manipur Assembly elections next year but in terms of its larger "Act East" policy.
While questions are being raised about the aquisition of sophisticated arms and ammunition in the hills, as seen in the videos released by Village Volunteer groups, the real concern is a potential breakdown of law and order in the hills, which shared a contiguous border with Myanmar and remains under political uncertainty.
"If the Indian government doesn't give an honourable solution to the separation demand (even if it is within Manipur), there are high chances of Kukis taking the secessionist route... and with their geographical control, it will be a big headache for India because Kukis live in Chittagong hill tracts, in Northern Burma, to the Chin hills," the observer said, adding: